CL: An unforgettable night, says Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone after Liverpool win

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
CL: An unforgettable night, says Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone after Liverpool winLiverpool were the victims of an old-fashioned Atletico Madrid masterclass on Tuesday as Diego Simeone's side ground out a 1-0 win in Madrid to give themselves hope of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals. Saul Niguez raised the roof at a bouncing Wanda Metropolitano by scoring in the fourth minute before Atletico's...
News video: Simeone: I admire Klopp’s Liverpool

Simeone: I admire Klopp’s Liverpool 01:01

 Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team share the same intensity and aggression he values in his own team.

Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win [Video]Simeone: I'll never forget 'fearless' win

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says he will never forget his side's 'fearless' win over Champions League holders Liverpool.

Van Dijk: Atletico tried to wind us up [Video]Van Dijk: Atletico tried to wind us up

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says it was difficult to keep his emotions under control against Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone ranks Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool among greatest teams of ALL TIME ahead of Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone believes Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool will go down in history as one of the greatest teams of all time. Liverpool travel to...
talkSPORT

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone says 'magnificent' Liverpool will go down in history

Atletico host holders Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday
Independent


