Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Sixth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Sweden's Mikael Ymer in straight sets Wednesday to win his opening match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

ATP roundup: Tsitsipas goes back-to-back in Marseilles

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defended his title with a 6-3, 6-4 victory against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Open 13 Provence final Sunday in Marseille, France.
Reuters

Tsitsipas to battle Auger-Aliassime for Marseille Open title

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik 7-5 6-3 to advance to his second consecutive Open 13 Provence final in Marseille on...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.