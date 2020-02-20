ATP roundup: Tsitsipas shines in Marseille opener

Sixth-ranked Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted Sweden's Mikael Ymer in straight sets Wednesday to win his opening match at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France.

