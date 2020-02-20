Global  

Oleksiak breaks late tie, surging Stars beat Coyotes 3-2

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night. Oleksiak stepped up into the top of the slot, took a pass from Alexander Radulov and sent a low snap shot past goalie Antti […]
