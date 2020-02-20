Oleksiak breaks late tie, surging Stars beat Coyotes 3-2

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night Jamie Oleksiak broke a third-period tie with his first goal in 26 games and the Dallas Stars held on to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night 👓 View full article

