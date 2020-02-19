Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash

The Sport Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Cesar Azpilicueta has warned Tottenham Hotspur that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates will be ready for a “massive” game when the two sides meet at Stamford Bridge this weekend. The Blues head into the game against their London rivals on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to Manchester United in the Premier League […]

The post Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

'You love to see it!' - Chelsea fans go wild over what Timo Werner did vs Tottenham

'You love to see it!' - Chelsea fans go wild over what Timo Werner did vs TottenhamChelsea and Liverpool transfer target Timo Werner netted the opening goal from the penalty spot in the Champions League clash between Tottenham and RB Leipzig
Football.london

Chelsea news: John Terry prediction ahead of Tottenham clash, Olivier Giroud's fighting message

Chelsea news: John Terry prediction ahead of Tottenham clash, Olivier Giroud's fighting messageThe latest Chelsea news ahead of the huge Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday
Football.london


Tweets about this

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash https://t.co/NllLL6xMVu 3 minutes ago

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash https://t.co/FDOZ71reyx https://t.co/ilwtVui5aY 50 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash https://t.co/GOA4zsnfqn 1 hour ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash https://t.co/3YE2rGLFHo https://t.co/WgliWqRWeT 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.