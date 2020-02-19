Global  

Jeremy Roenick gets presidential shout-out at Donald Trump rally in Phoenix

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump called fired NBC Sports analyst Jeremy Roenick "an Arizona hockey great" and "a tough golfer" during a rally in Phoenix.
President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night

President Trump hosting rally in Phoenix Wednesday night

 President Donald Trump will be in Phoenix on Wednesday evening, Feb. 19, to hold a "Keep America Great" rally at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

