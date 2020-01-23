Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Olivier Giroud sends open message to Chelsea FC fans

Olivier Giroud sends open message to Chelsea FC fans

The Sport Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Olivier Giroud has insisted that he remains “100 per cent” focused on Chelsea FC despite being linked with a transfer in January. The French striker has struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in the first team at Stamford Bridge this season and his lack of playing time prompted speculation that he may seek […]

The post Olivier Giroud sends open message to Chelsea FC fans appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'No way Chelsea will sell Giroud to Spurs' [Video]'No way Chelsea will sell Giroud to Spurs'

Karveh Solhekol tells The Transfer Show that he does not believe Chelsea will let Olivier Giroud join Tottenham and he says Lazio are making a 'big move' for the striker.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:09Published

'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves' [Video]'Chelsea need to replace Giroud if he leaves'

The Transfer Talk panel discuss Olivier Giroud's potential departure from Chelsea despite Inter Milan's interest in Fernando Llorente.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Olivier Giroud sends message to Frank Lampard ahead of Chelsea's clash against Tottenham

Olivier Giroud sends message to Frank Lampard ahead of Chelsea's clash against TottenhamChelsea striker Olivier Giroud made his first appearance for Frank Lampard's side since November by coming on as a second half substitute against Manchester...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

Chelsea news: John Terry prediction ahead of Tottenham clash, Olivier Giroud's fighting message

Chelsea news: John Terry prediction ahead of Tottenham clash, Olivier Giroud's fighting messageThe latest Chelsea news ahead of the huge Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday
Football.london Also reported by •Daily Star

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.