Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cleveland Browns' player Greg Robinson arrested with 71kg of marijuana

Cleveland Browns' player Greg Robinson arrested with 71kg of marijuana

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Cleveland Browns' player Greg Robinson arrested with 71kg of marijuanaAs if the last season couldn't get any worse for the Cleveland Browns, offensive tackle Greg Robinson has taken it to new levels.The Browns barely made a whimper last year as they went 6-10 despite being one of the favourites to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol

Cleveland Browns Offensive Lineman Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol 00:28

 A Browns offensive lineman is in a heap of trouble with Border Patrol according to reports. Curtis Silva reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Former Browns mascot Swagger dies unexpectedly at the age of 6 [Video]Former Browns mascot Swagger dies unexpectedly at the age of 6

The beloved former Cleveland Browns mascot Swagger died unexpectedly Friday afternoon, according to his owner Justin McLaughlin.

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:20Published

Browns introduce Andrew Berry as it's new general manager [Video]Browns introduce Andrew Berry as it's new general manager

Browns introduce Andrew Berry as it's new general manager

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 00:57Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Myles Garrett: Cleveland Browns player reinstated by NFL following helmet attack ban

Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett is reinstated by the NFL following his indefinite suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph with the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback's...
BBC Sport

Browns' Greg Robinson Arrested By Border Patrol with a Bunch of Marijuana

Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson -- the #2 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft -- is in custody after officials say he was found with A LOT of marijuana at...
TMZ.com


Tweets about this

SSDFpodcast

IG: SameSpitDifferentFace NFL Player GREG ROBINSON Caught With 157 lbs of Smokes | Browns | NFL https://t.co/jJ14NcVhzf #gregrobinson… https://t.co/cKa2dCgSf2 3 hours ago

monstersandcrit

Monsters and Critics Cleveland @Browns' Greg Robinson was busted with a whole lot of pot #GregRobinson https://t.co/dZGSoCAie2 3 hours ago

PukiwantstheD

Tony Leon Dillon Jr Cleveland Browns player Greg Robinson caught with #157Pounds of Marijuana. 157 pounds is more wins then the @Browns… https://t.co/HEAzQcl1os 4 hours ago

infouaccessmag

UAccessOnline Cleveland Browns lineman Greg Robinson, along with former NFL player Quan Bray, was caught at the Mexico border wit… https://t.co/iqpQL0TETA 4 hours ago

Konakid63

Susie 🌴🌺 @ChrisRose Any comments about this player from YOUR Hometown Team?? -> Browns' Greg Robinson Busted For 157 Lbs. Of… https://t.co/RSeGrGRyc3 4 hours ago

dramatic_one

Flygirl526 🌺🌼🌸 What's the record? By the used to be fat Cowboy player? Browns' Greg Robinson Busted For 157 Lbs. Of Weed, Facing… https://t.co/qrKHeamxLj 5 hours ago

STLBluesFan98

ChiefBlue4298 RT @NFL_DovKleiman: #Browns have another player arrested, first Kareem Hunt, and now Left Tackle Greg Robinson, according to @TMZ https:/… 5 hours ago

EvaluationsRx

Marijuana Evaluations RX RT @MMPconnect: #marijuana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity-https://t.co/TBDHZsk5fC Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Greg Robinson has been… 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.