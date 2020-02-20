Global  

Uphaar tragedy: No further jail term for Ansal bros

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed the curative petition filed by an association of the victims of the 1997 Uphaar cinema fire tragedy case, sparing the Ansal brothers further jail term. "We have gone through the curative petitions and the documents. In our opinion, no case is made out.... Hence, the curative petition is dismissed," the SC said in its order.
