Pastrnak scores winner in Bruins' 2-1 OT win over Oilers

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — David Pastrnak scored the winner 1:14 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins to a 2-1 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. Pastrnak was set up for the goal on a pass from David Krejci. He tucked the puck between Oilers goalie Mike Smith’s legs for his 43rd goal of […]
Pastrnak scores winner in Bruins' 2-1 OT win over Oilers


