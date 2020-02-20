Global  

Cricket-NZ's Williamson wants last look at pitch before naming side

Reuters India Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will make a final inspection of the Basin Reserve pitch before confirming his side for the first test against India on Friday, though pace bowler Kyle Jamieson looks set for his debut in the absence of Neil Wagner.
