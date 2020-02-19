Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Sport24.co.za | NZ, India Test teams under wraps in windy Wellington

Sport24.co.za | NZ, India Test teams under wraps in windy Wellington

News24 Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The notorious Wellington wind and a green wicket delayed team selections as New Zealand and India weighed up fickle conditions for the first Test.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Oneindia - Published < > Embed
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News 01:55

 Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match [Video]'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published

India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report [Video]India vs New Zealand: 1st Test - Ground Report

India take on New Zealand in the first Test of the two-match series at Wellington's Basin Reserve from Friday and skipper Virat Kohli addressed the media ahead of the match.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch: India coach Ravi Shastri looks back at his Test debut in New Zealand 39 years ago

In an interview with Cheteshwar Pujara for BCCI.tv just a day ahead of the first Test between India and New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, Ravi Shastri...
Zee News Also reported by •DNA

FACTBOX-Cricket-New Zealand v India test series

Factbox on the test series between New Zealand and India, which begins in Wellington on Friday (times GMT):
Reuters India Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldZee News

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.