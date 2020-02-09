Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Arsenal tracking Gent striker Jonathan David but six other clubs eye transfer

Arsenal tracking Gent striker Jonathan David but six other clubs eye transfer

Daily Star Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Arsenal tracking Gent striker Jonathan David but six other clubs eye transferJonathan David has been in impressive form for Gent this season, scoring 21 goals for the Belgian side
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Substitute 2 School's Out movie (1988) Treat Williams, B. D. Wong, Angel David, Michael Michele, Larry Gilliard Jr. [Video]The Substitute 2 School's Out movie (1988) Treat Williams, B. D. Wong, Angel David, Michael Michele, Larry Gilliard Jr.

The Substitute 2 School's Out movie trailer HD (1988) - Plot Synopsis: Professional mercenary Karl Thomasson arrives in Brooklyn to attend the funeral of his brother Randall, who was murdered while..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:21Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Arsenal join six other clubs in the race to sign 21-goal striker

Arsenal are in the race to sign Gent striker Jonathan David, according to reports. The 20-year-old has scored 21 goals and registered 10 assists in 25...
Shoot

Man United eye 20-year-old Canadian striker – report

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Gent forward Jonathan David, according to a report in England. The Daily Mail is reporting that Manchester United...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.