Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly is very eager to witness the world's largest cricket stadium -Motera Stadium - which will unveil on February 24 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. "Lovely to see such a massive, pretty stadium .. Ahmedabad .. have great memories in this ground as a player, captain... 👓 View full article