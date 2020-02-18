Global  

Virgil van Dijk sends confident message to Liverpool FC fans ahead of Atletico return leg

The Sport Review Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Virgil van Dijk is confident that Liverpool FC can still qualify for the Champions League quarter-finals despite their 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night. The Reds slumped to a 1-0 defeat by Diego Simeone’s side in the first leg of their last-16 clash after Saul Niguez netted what ultimately proved to be a […]

Credit: Sky Sports UK
News video: Van Dijk: Atletico tried to wind us up

Van Dijk: Atletico tried to wind us up 00:30

 Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk says it was difficult to keep his emotions under control against Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone.

