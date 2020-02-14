Global  

Galchenyuk scores tying goal, shootout winner to help Wild beat Vancouver 4-3

FOX Sports Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Galchenyuk scores tying goal, shootout winner to help Wild beat Vancouver 4-3Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal and the shootout winner as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3
Wild's Galchenyuk ties game late, adds SO winner to steal crucial point from Canucks

Alex Galchenyuk scored the tying goal and the shootout winner as the Minnesota Wild beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Wednesday.
CBC.ca

Rangers erase 2-goal deficit, beat Wild 4-3 in shootout

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored with 1:06 to play in regulation to send it to overtime and then had a goal in the shootout, helping the Rangers...
Seattle Times

