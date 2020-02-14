Global  

Steve Smith: Looking forward to hostile reception from South Africa fans

Mid-Day Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Ahead of the three-match T20I series against South Africa, Australia batsman Steve Smith on Wednesday said that he is looking forward to the hostile reception thrown at him from Proteas fans. Australia has not played a T20 international since November and this is the side's first tour back to South Africa since the ball-tampering...
