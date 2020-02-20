Global  

Cricket-Pakistan suspend Umar Akmal under anti-corruption code

Reuters India Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday it had suspended batsman Umar Akmal with immediate effect under its anti-corruption code.
