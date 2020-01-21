Global  

Solskjaer sends worrying message to Southgate over Marcus Rashford injury

Team Talk Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has sent a worrying message to Gareth Southgate over Marcus Rashford's injury ahead of Euro 2020.

The post Solskjaer sends worrying message to Southgate over Marcus Rashford injury appeared first on teamtalk.com.
