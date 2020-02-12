‘Indian 2’ accident: Actors offer condolences

A tragic incident took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, which killed three people and left 10 others injured. The film was being shot at a studio in Chennai when reportedly a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down on location. Director Shankar and Kamal Haasan were unhurt while those injured were rushed to a hospital. Those deceased were Krisha – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant and Madhu – Production Assistant.

