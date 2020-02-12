Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ‘Indian 2’ accident: Actors offer condolences

‘Indian 2’ accident: Actors offer condolences

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A tragic incident took place on the sets of Kamal Haasan starrer ‘Indian 2’, which killed three people and left 10 others injured. The film was being shot at a studio in Chennai when reportedly a crane with heavy-duty light came crashing down on location. Director Shankar and Kamal Haasan were unhurt while those injured were rushed to a hospital. Those deceased were Krisha – Assistant Director, Chandran – Art Assistant and Madhu – Production Assistant.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas cylinder explosion at burning south Indian restaurant injures 11 people [Video]Gas cylinder explosion at burning south Indian restaurant injures 11 people

A gas cylinder explosion at a restaurant which caught fire injured 11 people in the south Indian state of Karnataka. The incident took place on February 11, in Sardarji Londonwaley restaurant in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indian 2: Three die in an accident at the shooting spot

Three persons of Indian 2 movie film unit died in an accident when a crane fell on them while constructing the sets for the shooting on Wednesday. The...
Mid-Day

Crane operator booked for accident that killed 3 on film set of Indian 2

The accident on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s film, also left nine injured, when a crane crashed on Wednesday night
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.