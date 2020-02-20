Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite transfer – which includes staggering £250m buyout clause

Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite transfer – which includes staggering £250m buyout clause

Independent Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Martin Braithwaite has completed his controversial £16m move to Barcelona from Leganes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Martin Braithwaite: Barcelona make emergency signing from Leganes

Barcelona complete the controversial signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m).
BBC Sport

Barcelona sign ex-Middlesbrough striker Braithwaite

BBC Local News: Tees -- Barcelona complete the controversial signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m).
BBC Local News Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Outlookindia

Outlook Magazine The deal completed outside of the #transferwindow. #Football #Barcelona #MartinBraithwaite @MartinBraith… https://t.co/eJcUVrBw3L 21 minutes ago

alexnjenga

Alex Njenga Barcelona have completed the controversial signing of Martin Braithwaite from Leganes after the club were granted s… https://t.co/EPwNe859za 28 minutes ago

fballtalkuk

Football Talk ⚽️ Barcelona complete the controversial signing of striker Martin Braithwaite from Leganes for 18m euros (£15m). https://t.co/u40VoXx2Yy 34 minutes ago

footcor

Football Corner Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite transfer – which includes staggering £250m buyout clause https://t.co/Q8YSG7OdaZ 56 minutes ago

ShawnMushwana

Xavana RT @IndyFootball: Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite transfer https://t.co/lJbptit2Jo 1 hour ago

SK_Football

Sportskeeda Football Martin Braithwaite is officially a Barcelona player after his €18million release clause at Leganes was met.… https://t.co/Ir03CeOndn 1 hour ago

IndyFootball

Indy Football Barcelona complete controversial Martin Braithwaite transfer https://t.co/lJbptit2Jo 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.