BREAKING: PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in Switzerland

Daily Star Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
BREAKING: PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offences in SwitzerlandThe Swiss attorney general has filed an indictment against PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi
News video: PSG president charged in corruption probe

PSG president charged in corruption probe 01:57

 Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation allegedly involving ex-FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

Swiss prosecutors charge Al-Khelaifi in FIFA bribery case

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser al-Khelaifi was charged Thursday by Swiss federal prosecutors in connection with a wider bribery...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndependentBBC Sport

BiffyA

Biffon RT @MailSport: BREAKING: PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi CHARGED in connection with bribing former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke ht… 8 minutes ago

AlcoyaBecerr

Rafael Alcoya Becerra RT @euronews: BREAKING: #PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged in #FIFA bribery case, say Swiss federal prosecutors https://t.co/cTloCmL… 27 minutes ago

CappyAnderson

cappy anderson RT @IndyFootball: BREAKING PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi indicted over Fifa World Cup rights https://t.co/gLL1NEWvzL 36 minutes ago

mohamed_latif

Mohamed #BREAKING #PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged for bribing ex-#FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke https://t.co/Xh4BQ3HNgQ 51 minutes ago

AppleheadWendy

wendy applehead Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi charged with criminal offenses in FIFA case – CNN International https://t.co/I8mEyHdckj 2 hours ago

