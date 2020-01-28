Global  

Roger Federer to miss French Open after having knee surgery

BBC Sport Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Roger Federer, the 20-time Grand Slam champion, will miss this year's French Open after having surgery on his right knee.
Tennis fans beg Roger Federer not to retire after star has knee surgery

Tennis fans beg Roger Federer not to retire after star has knee surgeryTennis star Roger Federer has announced that he will miss five tournaments, including the French Open, having undergone knee surgery
Daily Star

Sport24.co.za | Federer has knee surgery, won't be seen until grass season

Tennis great Roger Federer has announced he has undergone knee surgery and will miss a host of tournaments in the coming months.
News24

