Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta demands 'courage' from Gunners in Europa League
|
|
Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Spaniard inspired only his secon Premier League win last weekend and now begins their quest to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League
|
|
|
Recent related videos from verified sources
Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top
Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a result against Norwich, while Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 as the Gunners hope to snatch a European place.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Recent related news from verified sources
You Might Like
Tweets about this