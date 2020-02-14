Global  

Olympiacos vs Arsenal: Mikel Arteta demands 'courage' from Gunners in Europa League

Independent Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Spaniard inspired only his secon Premier League win last weekend and now begins their quest to qualify for the Champions League by winning the Europa League
News video: 'We must show courage at Olympiakos'

'We must show courage at Olympiakos' 00:39

 Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has urged his players to show courage in Thursday night's heated Olympiakos atmosphere in the Europa League

Recent related videos

Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top [Video]Premier League round-up: Liverpool go 25 points clear at the top

Liverpool went 25 points clear at the top of the Premier League after grinding out a result against Norwich, while Arsenal thrashed Newcastle 4-0 as the Gunners hope to snatch a European place.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle [Video]Premier League match preview: Arsenal v Newcastle

As Arsenal prepare to face Newcastle in the Premier League, take a look at the stats each team has recorded so far.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published


Recent related news

Every word Mikel Arteta said on Matteo Guendouzi, Pablo Mari, Olympiacos and the Europa League

Every word Mikel Arteta said on Matteo Guendouzi, Pablo Mari, Olympiacos and the Europa LeagueThe full transcript of Mikel Arteta's press conference ahead of the Gunners' Europa League clash with Olympiacos
Football.london

Arsenal news: Cazorla's dream return, confirmed transfer, big Upamecano update, away goals rule

Arsenal news: Cazorla's dream return, confirmed transfer, big Upamecano update, away goals ruleAll the latest news from around the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal and Mikel Arteta prepare for Thursday's Europa League round of 32 first-leg clash against...
Football.london

