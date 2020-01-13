Global  

Maurizio Sarri 'in love' with Gabriel Jesus and wants Man City star at Juventus

Daily Star Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is desperate to sign Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City, who may be forced to let him leave on the cheap
News video: Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid

Guardiola grateful for tough workout ahead of meeting with Real Madrid 00:52

 Pep Guardiola was grateful for a tough workout after his Manchester City side edged out Leicester 1-0 in their dress rehearsal for Wednesday’s Champions League last-16 clash against Real Madrid. A trip away to face a side just one place below them in the Premier League was a stiff examination just...

