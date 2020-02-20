Martin Braithwaite joins Barcelona in emergency £16m signing and former Middlesbrough man has huge release clause in contract
Thursday, 20 February 2020 () Barcelona have signed Leganes striker Martin Braithwaite in a £16million deal. The transfer has been completed outside of the transfer window due to LaLiga giving Barca permission to make an emergency signing following long-term injuries to forwards Luis Suarez (knee) and Ousmane Dembele (hamstring). And they have brought in Braithwaite, who was playing for Championship […]