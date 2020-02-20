Martin Braithwaite joins Barcelona in emergency £16m signing and former Middlesbrough man has huge release clause in contract

Manny RT @ESPNFC: BREAKING: Barcelona have completed the emergency signing of Leganes forward Martin Braithwaite after activating his €18 million… 2 minutes ago silverspaco Martin Braithwaite joins Barcelona in emergency £16m signing and former Middlesbrough man has big launch clause in … https://t.co/FYl4r4Q0B8 38 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #Championship #EFL #Football #LaLiga Martin Braithwaite joins Barcelona in emergency £16m signing and former Middle… https://t.co/IaaOgyEzev 39 minutes ago Robert Deininger Former #Middlesbrough Striker Martin Braithwaite Joins #Barcelona https://t.co/jL17MDctXx via @lastwordfc by @MattLeeJourno #LWOS 42 minutes ago 👑Manuelinho👑 RT @FootballJOE: "Julien Faubert's got the best agent in the world. He goes to Real Madrid, played one game. Then he got caught sleeping on… 43 minutes ago Mellonpost Martin Braithwaite joins Barcelona in emergency £16m signing and former Middlesbrough man has huge release clause i… https://t.co/GadBvBkFcq 43 minutes ago Robert Deininger RT @lastwordonsport: Former Middlesbrough Striker Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona - https://t.co/3cSnqnW78i https://t.co/dQS7siNfNu 44 minutes ago Elisa So, Martin Braithwaite Joins Barcelona in 4.5-Year Deal with €300m Buyout Clause https://t.co/Bo9Njjo5Zb https://t.co/rd5sBWXbrm 46 minutes ago