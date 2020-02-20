Global  

Akmal suspended for breaching Pakistan anti-corruption code

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020
ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — International batsman Umar Akmal was suspended for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board anti-corruption code on Thursday. Akmal’s offense was not stated, but the PCB said in a statement “the batsman cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.” Akmal was suspended […]
Pakistan's perennial problem-maker Umar Akmal was suspended under an anti-corruption rule sidelining him from the Pakistan Super League.
