Akmal suspended for breaching Pakistan anti-corruption code

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AP) — International batsman Umar Akmal was suspended for breaching the Pakistan Cricket Board anti-corruption code on Thursday. Akmal’s offense was not stated, but the PCB said in a statement “the batsman cannot take part in any cricket-related activity pending the investigation being carried out by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.” Akmal was suspended […] 👓 View full article

