James Haskell's first MMA fight confirmed as England rugby legend prepares for battle

Daily Star Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
James Haskell's first MMA fight confirmed as England rugby legend prepares for battle Former England rugby star James Haskell is set to make his mixed martial arts debut with Bellator MMA
News video: England v Ireland Women's Preview

England v Ireland Women's Preview 07:00

 James Gemmell previews England v Ireland with England Fly-half Katy Daley-McLean.

Sport24.co.za | Former England rugby star Haskell set for MMA debut

Former England rugby union international James Haskell will make his professional mixed martial arts debut in London in May.
News24

Former England flanker Haskell to make MMA debut in May

Former England rugby union international James Haskell will make his professional mixed martial arts debut in London in May.
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC Local News

One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.