Salomon Rondon confirms Manchester United were interested in him during January transfer window before bringing in Odion Ighalo

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Salomon Rondon has claimed Manchester United tried to sign him during the January transfer window. The Red Devils were linked with a host of strikers last month following a long-term back injury to Marcus Rashford. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ended up bringing in ex-Watford forward Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League club […]
