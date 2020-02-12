Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Video emerges of Fury’s hilarious FaceTime chat with Anthony Joshua

Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Video footage of Tyson Fury’s famous FaceTime call with Anthony Joshua has now come to light. Late last year, the British heavyweight rivals publicly confirmed they had exchanged light-hearted trash talk over the phone. Fury is currently starring in a three-part ITV documentary ‘Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King’ before his rematch with Deontay Wilder, live […] 👓 View full article

