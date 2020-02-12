Global  

Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2: Video emerges of Fury’s hilarious FaceTime chat with Anthony Joshua

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Video footage of Tyson Fury’s famous FaceTime call with Anthony Joshua has now come to light. Late last year, the British heavyweight rivals publicly confirmed they had exchanged light-hearted trash talk over the phone. Fury is currently starring in a three-part ITV documentary ‘Tyson Fury: The Gypsy King’ before his rematch with Deontay Wilder, live […]
