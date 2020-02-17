Global  

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone would be ‘SLAUGHTERED’ for his defensive style in the Premier League, claims Sam Allardyce

talkSPORT Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Sam Allardyce has hailed Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone as a ‘defensive genius’, but believes the Argentine coach would be ‘slaughtered’ for his style if he managed in the Premier League. Atleti gave other teams a lesson in how to defend against Liverpool on Tuesday as they sealed a 1-0 victory in the first leg […]
 Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone says Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool team share the same intensity and aggression he values in his own team.

