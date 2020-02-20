Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea’s slump in EPL

Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea’s slump in EPL

Seattle Times Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Jose Mourinho had almost reached the end of his lament about the current situation facing his weary Tottenham players when he turned his attention to their next Premier League game against a team he knows so well. “The Chelsea players were watching this game on TV,” Mourinho said after Tottenham’s 1-0 home loss to Leipzig […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Cesar Azpilicueta fires warning at Tottenham ahead of Chelsea FC clash

Cesar Azpilicueta has warned Tottenham Hotspur that he and his Chelsea FC team-mates will be ready for a “massive” game when the two sides meet at Stamford...
The Sport Review

Chelsea news: Blues told to make Sancho move, Tomori's situation and Tottenham's threats

Chelsea news: Blues told to make Sancho move, Tomori's situation and Tottenham's threatsThe latest news from Stamford Bridge as Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat against Manchester United with a positive result against Tottenham.
Football.london


Tweets about this

ThfcNews2020

THFCNews2020 Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/KDlLQc5fKa https://t.co/cVnGBQPg5l 32 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/xMHcmVTapx https://t.co/KrWeUttUda 32 minutes ago

Sportsgriduk

SportsGridUK Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/M8DFo7VKaL https://t.co/1ZXT3En7Ck 41 minutes ago

FutballNews_

Futball News Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/WbRaOcBvu5 41 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/bPRWOol9PH via @NewsNowUK 46 minutes ago

BetFastBTC

BetFast.com Tired Tottenham looks to seize on Chelsea's slump in EPL https://t.co/XIlu9rBQ1q ▶️ https://t.co/aw3pmZX04g… https://t.co/mufbjSBgGd 51 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.