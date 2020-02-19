Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Former West Ham man slams David Moyes for Jarrod Bowen decision

Former West Ham man slams David Moyes for Jarrod Bowen decision

Football.london Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Former West Ham man slams David Moyes for Jarrod Bowen decisionJarrod Bowen made a £22 million switch from Hull City to West Ham during the January transfer window but has not been afforded a big opportunity so far
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss

Moyes: West Ham 'fantastic' despite loss 02:13

 David Moyes was full of praise for his West Ham players following the Premier League defeat to champions Manchester City.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Moyes: Bowen not our saviour [Video]Moyes: Bowen not our saviour

David Moyes says West Ham can't expect Jarrod Bowen to save them from Premier League relegation this season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:45Published

'Spurs game like a cup final for West Ham' [Video]'Spurs game like a cup final for West Ham'

Former West Ham striker Carlton Cole think next month's game against Spurs will be 'like a cup final' for the struggling Hammers

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

West Ham fans take aim at David Moyes as he leaves Jarrod Bowen on the bench against Liverpool

The Hammers manager said at his pre-match press conference he wouldn't be rushed into starting the 23-year-old
Football.london

'An absolute joke' - West Ham fans furious with David Moyes after Jarrod Bowen debut

'An absolute joke' - West Ham fans furious with David Moyes after Jarrod Bowen debutJarrod Bowen made his long-awaited debut for West Ham in the 2-0 defeat against Manchester City after his move from Hull City
Hull Daily Mail


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.