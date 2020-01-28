Global  

Inter Milan to go after Alonso

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Calciomercato, Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte is planning on putting forward another bid for Chelsea star Marcos Alonso in the upcoming summer transfer window. This comes despite the fact that the Blues have attached a €30 million price tag on Alonso, which is a figure Inter aren’t all too […]

The post Inter Milan to go after Alonso appeared first on Soccer News.
Lukaku celebrates Inter comeback win [Video]Lukaku celebrates Inter comeback win

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku posted footage of himself and his teammates celebrating in the changing room after their 4-2 comeback win over AC Milan. Instagram: @romelulukaku

Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move [Video]Premier League transfer round-up: Eriksen completes Inter Milan move

Take a look at the latest news from the January transfer window, as Christian Eriksen completes his switch from Tottenham to Inter Milan.

Inter Milan vs Napoli live stream: How to watch Coppa Italia clash – TV channel, kick-off time and team news

Inter Milan host Napoli this week in the first-leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final. Inter head into the clash having beaten rivals AC Milan 4-2 at the weekend...
talkSPORT

Lazio 2-1 Inter Milan: Lazio Complete Second-Half Comeback To Defeat Nerazzurri

Lazio and Inter Milan have been two of the best sides in the Serie A this season, but the Rome-based side continued their surprising campaign with another solid...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •Zee News

