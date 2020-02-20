Ruckus at Owaisi event after girl says 'Pak zindabad' Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Commotion marred the function of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi here on Thursday evening when a girl - Amulya - managed to reach the stage and started shouting slogans like 'Hindustan Zindabad' and 'Pakistan Zindabad.' 👓 View full article

