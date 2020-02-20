Sport24.co.za | Focus on Paderborn, not Chelsea - Flick warns Bayern Munich Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick has told the Bundesliga leaders to focus on bottom side Paderborn - not next week's Champions League opponents Chelsea. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this