You're out! Pennsylvania Little League bars Astros nickname

Reuters Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
A Pennsylvania Little League district has asked its teams to stop using the "Astros" nickname after revelations last month that Houston's Major League Baseball club cheated on the way to winning their 2017 World Series title.
 Just 60 miles east of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in Luzerne County, one Little League director is sending a clear message to his 4,000 players about the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing scam. Curtis Silva reports.

Pennsylvania Little League district to drop 'Astros'

The head of a Little League district in Pennsylvania that consists of 23 leagues says he is recommending that no teams use the name Astros in 2020.
ESPN

Little Leagues from California to Pennsylvania ban 'Astros' nickname after cheating scandal

The Astros won't have their 2017 World Series title taken away. Their name, on the other hand, won't be sticking around in some Little Leagues.
USATODAY.com


