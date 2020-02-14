Global  

Former Pitt basketball coach Kevin Stallings hit with show-cause penalty for NCAA violations

CBS Sports Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Pitt basketball and football violated NCAA rules, according to Thursday's announcement
Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published < > Embed
News video: NCAA Hands Down Coaching Violations To Pitt

NCAA Hands Down Coaching Violations To Pitt 00:33

 The NCAA has handed down coaching violations to the Pitt men's football and basketball programs.

Recent related news from verified sources

South Carolina receives NCAA notice for basketball program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina became the latest school to receive an NCAA notice of allegations over the federal probe into college basketball. Athletic...
Seattle Times

