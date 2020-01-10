Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of potential injury comeback against Tottenham

Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of potential injury comeback against Tottenham

Football.london Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Tammy Abraham sends message to Chelsea fans ahead of potential injury comeback against TottenhamTammy Abraham missed the clash against Manchester United on Monday after failing to recover from an ankle problem, but could be back for the huge game against Tottenham
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard unsure on Abraham injury [Video]Lampard unsure on Abraham injury

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard reacts to Tammy Abraham picking up an ankle injury against Arsenal that could keep him out for a fortnight.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:19Published

Lampard: Abraham can fill Kane boots [Video]Lampard: Abraham can fill Kane boots

Frank Lampard says Tammy Abraham can step up and replace Harry Kane for England after the Tottenham striker was ruled out until April with a hamstring injury.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clash

Spurs star Ryan Sessegnon admits Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount envy ahead of Chelsea clashTottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon, and Spurs youngster Ryan Sessegnon has given his verdict on opponents Tammy Abraham and Mason...
Football.london Also reported by •talkSPORT

Chelsea vs Tottenham: Olivier Giroud seizes chance to show Frank Lampard what he's been missing

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham: The Frenchman took his chance with Tammy Abraham still unable to start following an ankle injury
Independent


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.