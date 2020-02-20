Global  

Canadiens acquire forwards Joseph Blandisi, Jacob Lucchini from Penguins

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The Montreal Canadiens acquired Joseph Blandisi and Jacob Lucchini from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Riley Barber and Phil Varone on Thursday.
