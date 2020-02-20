Canadiens acquire forwards Joseph Blandisi, Jacob Lucchini from Penguins Thursday, 20 February 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The Montreal Canadiens acquired Joseph Blandisi and Jacob Lucchini from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Riley Barber and Phil Varone on Thursday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sophie RT @CanadiensMTL: The Canadiens have acquired Joseph Blandisi and Jacob Lucchini from the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Riley Barber… 5 seconds ago Presto RT @penguins: The Penguins have acquired forwards Riley Barber and Phil Varone from the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for Joseph Blandisi… 3 minutes ago