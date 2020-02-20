Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 6 Canadians up for award as top female hockey player in NCAA

6 Canadians up for award as top female hockey player in NCAA

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Six Canadians are among the 10 finalists for the 2020 Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

presslives

بريس لايف presslive 6 Canadians up for award as top female hockey player in NCAA https://t.co/IV48efiW5M https://t.co/isEQQm17hp 36 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan 6 Canadians up for award as top female hockey player in NCAA https://t.co/QbZra1N3ep https://t.co/GLXefhp2z7 2 hours ago

BarbaraRavel1

Barbara Ravel RT @cbcsports: Canadians have won the award in each of the past three years https://t.co/GwfDRYMIFf 2 hours ago

cbcsports

CBC Sports Canadians have won the award in each of the past three years https://t.co/GwfDRYMIFf 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.