Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony Greco

Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony Greco

FOX Sports Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony GrecoThe Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired forward Anthony Greco from the Florida Panthers in exchange for forward Danick Martel.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

darknngel

anne-marie B.D RT @jackiespiegel93: Lightning send Danick Martel to the Panthers for Anthony Greco. Florida gets speedy, skilled forward with some real… 15 minutes ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony Greco https://t.co/d8zyQsP1ZB 1 hour ago

RonBohning

Ron Bohning Lightning send Danick Martel to Panthers in exchange for Anthony Greco https://t.co/29S6Ni7xif #florida https://t.co/nILU0fWUqi 2 hours ago

jackiespiegel93

Jackie Spiegel Lightning send Danick Martel to the Panthers for Anthony Greco. Florida gets speedy, skilled forward with some re… https://t.co/vn2mSwGqet 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.