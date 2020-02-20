Global  

Europa League results: Manchester United held by Club Brugge in round of 32 clash, Celtic draw at Copenhagen

Thursday, 20 February 2020
Manchester United take the slight advantage in their round of 32 Europa League tie with Club Brugge as they drew 1-1 in Belgium. Emmanuel Dennis put the home side ahead before Anthony Martial grabbed an important away goal to take back to Old Trafford. Brugge caught the United defence napping with a long ball over […]
News video: Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg

Manchester United greats say goodbye to former goalkeeper Harry Gregg 00:54

 Sir Bobby Charlton, one of the players Gregg pulled from the wreckage of a burning plane, was among those who gathered to say farewell to the goalkeeper whose courage in the aftermath of the 1958 Munich air disaster is part of club folklore.

