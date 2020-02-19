Global  

Owners approve proposed CBA; player vote next

ESPN Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
NFL owners on Thursday voted to approve terms of a new proposed CBA, sending the vote to the players ahead of a potential agreement.
NFL notebook: Owners approve new CBA, await players

After months of negotiating, representatives for the NFL owners and players union appear to have an agreement in place for a new collective bargaining agreement,...
Reuters

Sources: Owners, NFLPA hold separate CBA talks

Separate meetings being held by the NFL's owners and the players' association could result in votes to approve or reject the current CBA proposal, sources close...
ESPN

