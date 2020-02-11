Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

Trending A to Z New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1 Match Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs India | Cricket News - https://t.co/E6zbLKU4rO 2 minutes ago

CricketNDTV FOUR! Short and wide from Southee and easily put away by Shaw. First boundary of the Test and this has been a good… https://t.co/MSSzTmwPgM 2 minutes ago

CricketNDTV Almost a mix-up but no damage done for India | IND 6/0 in 2 overs #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND LIVE SCORECAR… https://t.co/Ze23HSI5Rq 3 minutes ago

keshavrajbashyal RT @Outlookindia: TOSS | #India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the @ICC #WorldTestChampionship. #Cricket #NZvIND #INDvsNZTest… 4 minutes ago

Manasi Pathak RT @SportstarScores: India will bat first at Wellington. Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin have been picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and… 5 minutes ago

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: India openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are walking out. Tim Southee to start the proceedings for New Zealand #INDv… 8 minutes ago

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Shaw and India off the mark with a quick single off the very first ball #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND LIVE SCORECARD… 8 minutes ago