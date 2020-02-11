Global  

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 1st Test

IndiaTimes Thursday, 20 February 2020
Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 1st Test between India and New Zealand
News video: India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News

India vs New Zealand 1st Test: Both the teams eye winning start in Wellington | Oneindia News 01:55

 Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli would be looking to leave the disappointment of the ODI whitewash behind and aim to continue their in the Test cricket as they take on New Zealand in the opening game at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Friday.

'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match [Video]'Exciting challenge': Ajinkya Rahane ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st Test match

India are all set to lock horns with 'Kiwis' in 1st Test match. 'Men in Blue' were seen practicing at the nets in Wellington. Head coach Ravi Shastri was also seen during practice session. New Zealand..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:28Published

Indian High Commission in New Zealand hosts reception for Indian cricket team [Video]Indian High Commission in New Zealand hosts reception for Indian cricket team

Indian High Commission in New Zealand hosted reception for the Indian cricket team. Skipper Virat Kohli arrived with the entire team and met several dignitaries at the reception.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published


India vs New Zealand 1st Test, Day 1 Live Cricket Score Updates: Green pitch, windy ground challenges for batting team


Indian Express Also reported by •Hindu

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI

Stay updated with Times of India for all the live score updates, ball by ball commentary and scorecard of 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand
IndiaTimes

TrendingAtoZ

Trending A to Z New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1 Match Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Elect To Bowl vs India | Cricket News - https://t.co/E6zbLKU4rO 2 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV FOUR! Short and wide from Southee and easily put away by Shaw. First boundary of the Test and this has been a good… https://t.co/MSSzTmwPgM 2 minutes ago

CricketNDTV

CricketNDTV Almost a mix-up but no damage done for India | IND 6/0 in 2 overs #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND LIVE SCORECAR… https://t.co/Ze23HSI5Rq 3 minutes ago

rjhm99

keshavrajbashyal RT @Outlookindia: TOSS | #India will look to continue their unbeaten run in the @ICC #WorldTestChampionship. #Cricket #NZvIND #INDvsNZTest… 4 minutes ago

ThatUnitedLady

Manasi Pathak RT @SportstarScores: India will bat first at Wellington. Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin have been picked ahead of Wriddhiman Saha and… 5 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: India openers Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw are walking out. Tim Southee to start the proceedings for New Zealand #INDv… 8 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: Shaw and India off the mark with a quick single off the very first ball #INDvNZ #INDvsNZ #NZvIND #NZvsIND LIVE SCORECARD… 8 minutes ago

AVINASH49465394

AVI NASH RT @CricketNDTV: The players are out in the middle. We are minutes away from the start. Overcast conditions at Basin Reserve #INDvNZ #INDv… 9 minutes ago

