David Ortiz says Mike Fiers looks 'like a snitch' for revealing Astros' sign-stealing

CBC.ca Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was "looking like a snitch" for disclosing the team's cheating scandal only after he had left the team.
Ortiz: Fiers ‘looking like a snitch’ in Astros cheating

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Retired Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz said that Astros pitcher Mike Fiers was “looking like a snitch” for disclosing the...
Seattle Times

Big Papi: Fiers is a 'snitch' for exposing Astros

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz says A's pitcher Mike Fiers looks "like a snitch" for exposing the Astros sign-stealing scandal after the fact.
ESPN

