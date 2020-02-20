Nets' Kyrie Irving out for year, will have arthroscopic surgery on right shoulder

Justin Collins RT @KeithSmithNBA: It was never really about this year for the Brooklyn Nets, but they paid $69,941,000 in 2019-20 for 20 combined games fr… 3 minutes ago Papi Chulo RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Kyrie Irving is one of three players this season with multiple 50-point games (along with James Harden & Damian Lilliard… 5 minutes ago Scissor Queen RT @carlberman: The knock on Kyrie Irving has been his durability. He hasn't played a full season in 9 tries. This year he only lasted 20 g… 11 minutes ago Carl Berman The knock on Kyrie Irving has been his durability. He hasn't played a full season in 9 tries. This year he only las… https://t.co/GJqKIkHnI8 14 minutes ago Michael Condo RT @KnicksCentral: Kyrie Irving is such a dog, the Celtics fans were right, I didn’t believe them when they said it last year but they take… 16 minutes ago Mike Catron 🏀 RT @JonasNader: Kyrie Irving surgery was inevitable. Nets have made it seem like this season was a punt to regroup for KD’s return next yea… 26 minutes ago ProSportsDaily Nets' Kyrie Irving officially out for year #NBA #NBATwitter #KyrieIrving #WeGoHard #Nets Read More -… https://t.co/SQy3eQ4sUX 27 minutes ago Devin Rivera Kyrie Irving is trash! All the excitement just to ruin good teams, just look at Celtics now and 2 years ago and Net… https://t.co/383D0XTDgE 27 minutes ago