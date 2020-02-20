Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Nets' Kyrie Irving out for year, will have arthroscopic surgery on right shoulder

Nets' Kyrie Irving out for year, will have arthroscopic surgery on right shoulder

USATODAY.com Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Kyrie Irving played in just 20 games this season for the Brooklyn Nets thanks to a right shoulder injury.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season.
CBC.ca

Nets’ Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season. The Nets made the...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Justcol13

Justin Collins RT @KeithSmithNBA: It was never really about this year for the Brooklyn Nets, but they paid $69,941,000 in 2019-20 for 20 combined games fr… 3 minutes ago

KaeSmooth

Papi Chulo RT @ESPNStatsInfo: Kyrie Irving is one of three players this season with multiple 50-point games (along with James Harden & Damian Lilliard… 5 minutes ago

_Toruno

Scissor Queen RT @carlberman: The knock on Kyrie Irving has been his durability. He hasn't played a full season in 9 tries. This year he only lasted 20 g… 11 minutes ago

carlberman

Carl Berman The knock on Kyrie Irving has been his durability. He hasn't played a full season in 9 tries. This year he only las… https://t.co/GJqKIkHnI8 14 minutes ago

yeoitsmike

Michael Condo RT @KnicksCentral: Kyrie Irving is such a dog, the Celtics fans were right, I didn’t believe them when they said it last year but they take… 16 minutes ago

WatchTheBoxes

Mike Catron 🏀 RT @JonasNader: Kyrie Irving surgery was inevitable. Nets have made it seem like this season was a punt to regroup for KD’s return next yea… 26 minutes ago

PSDnews

ProSportsDaily Nets' Kyrie Irving officially out for year #NBA #NBATwitter #KyrieIrving #WeGoHard #Nets Read More -… https://t.co/SQy3eQ4sUX 27 minutes ago

thedevinrivera

Devin Rivera Kyrie Irving is trash! All the excitement just to ruin good teams, just look at Celtics now and 2 years ago and Net… https://t.co/383D0XTDgE 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.