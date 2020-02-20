Global  

Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgery

FOX Sports Thursday, 20 February 2020
Nets' Kyrie Irving to have season-ending shoulder surgeryBrooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving will have arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder and miss the rest of the season. The Nets made the...
