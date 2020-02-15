WIN! Tickets to see Liverpool in the Premier League and Barclays FA Women’s Super League, thanks to Barclays!

As the lead sponsor of the Barclays FA Women’s Super League and the Official Banking Partner of the Premier League, Barclays have teamed up with talkSPORT to get you to the biggest games in football! This week we are giving away a bundle of Liverpool tickets: Two Premier League tickets to see Liverpool v Bournemouth […]



Recent related videos from verified sources Premier League top scorer: Who leads the race for the golden boot? A look at the Premier League's players in the race for the golden boot. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published 3 hours ago Premier League round-up: Liverpool still on top It was yet another weekend of VAR controversy as the Premier League returned to a full round of action after the staggered mid-season break. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:33Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Rio Ferdinand makes dominant Liverpool FC prediction Rio Ferdinand believes Liverpool FC are set to dominate the Premier League for the new few seasons, adding that he doesn’t envisage any of Jurgen Klopp’s top...

The Sport Review 4 days ago



Norwich City 0-1 Liverpool: Reds' march on thanks to magnificent Mane Liverpool have now won 17 consecutive Premier League games after substitute Sadio Mane sunk a game Norwich at Carrow Road. ......

WorldNews 1 week ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this