Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Cricket: Black Caps star bowler Neil Wagner and wife Lana welcome first child

Cricket: Black Caps star bowler Neil Wagner and wife Lana welcome first child

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Cricket: Black Caps star bowler Neil Wagner and wife Lana welcome first childBlack Caps star seamer Neil Wagner and his wife Lana have welcomed their first child, Olivia Faith Wagner.Wagner, who is missing the Black Caps' first test against India in Wellington, posted a heartwarming photo of the couple with...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios

‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios 01:18

 ‘Black Panther’ Star Danai Gurira Signs Overall Deal With ABC Studios ABC Studios recently announced their signing of ‘Black Panther’ and ‘The Walking Dead’ star Danai Gurira to a two-year overall deal. Under the deal, Gurira will develop, write and produce exclusively for ABC Studios...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel [Video]Johnny Depp Takes Newspaper To Court: 'Wife Beater' Libel

LONDON (Reuters) - Hollywood star Johnny Depp appeared in a London court on Wednesday to hear his lawyer argue that Depp’s ex-wife had lied when she accused him of beating her in comments quoted by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Black History Month: First Woman Of Color On Suffolk County's Family Court A Hometown Native [Video]Black History Month: First Woman Of Color On Suffolk County's Family Court A Hometown Native

With her proud daughters looking on, Victoria Gumbs-Moore was given her robe to become the first black family court judge in Suffolk County. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cricket: Black Caps star Neil Wagner in doubt for first test against India

Cricket: Black Caps star Neil Wagner in doubt for first test against IndiaThe Black Caps could be without bowling powerhouse Neil Wagner for their first test against India on Friday.Wagner was meant to link up with the Black Caps...
New Zealand Herald

Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India test

Cricket: Black Caps BJ Watling and Trent Boult's unusual preparation for India testWhen BJ Watling readies himself behind the stumps to receive Trent Boult's first delivery in the Black Caps' first test against India on Friday, they'll both be...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.